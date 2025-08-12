Packers’ Jordan Love Talks Injury as Camp Progresses

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love addressed the media following a closed practice on Monday, discussing his taped left thumb injury.

Love participated fully in the practice but notably used his right hand for handoffs instead of his left. Head coach Matt LaFleur, who typically speaks to reporters before practices, was not available after this session and will next comment on Tuesday morning.

It remains unclear how Love sustained the injury or if it significantly hinders his performance. However, he has not missed any practices this preseason and seemed to execute well aside from handoffs.

“Honestly, I don’t think I got to 100 percent last season, but I was still going out there, trying my best every time,” said Kitan Oladapo, a fifth-round safety, who is stepping up amid injuries to teammates Xavier McKinney and Zayne Anderson.

During Monday’s practice, Oladapo lined up with the starting defense, indicating his progress in the depth chart. He showcased his skills by winning a two-minute drill with an interception. Oladapo explained how he read the quarterback’s eyes to make the play.

“Just off the QB’s eyes. He was staring it down the whole time,” Oladapo noted, humorously calling it “the easiest interception of his life.”

On the offensive side, wide receiver Malik Heath faced challenges but bounced back during the practice after dropping a pass from Love. He emphasized a short-term memory, a strategy he picked up from defensive backs.

“DBs, they get beat, short-term memory. That’s how I live life, too,” Heath said. “When you drop a pass, short-term memory.”

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness continued to impress, reportedly having two sacks during practice. Coach DeMarcus Covington praised Van Ness for his work ethic and potential.

“I think Lukas can do whatever he wants to do. He’s strong, he’s physical,” Covington remarked.

New kicker Mark McNamee had his first live kicking practice, making four out of six attempts from various distances, showcasing promise as he adjusts from Gaelic football.

The practice also saw some players absent due to injuries, including wide receivers Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. Limited participation was reported from running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson.

Notable moments included lighthearted interactions, like center Elgton Jenkins facing banter from teammate Rashan Gary after a false start. Also, a humorous incident occurred when local sports director Ryan Wing dropped a pass thrown by Love, leading Reed to assist him for redemption.

Rookie Matthew Golden shared his experience with Jets players Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, who offered encouraging advice as he navigates his first NFL season.