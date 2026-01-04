Packers QB Jordan Love and wife announce pregnancy on Instagram

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, have announced they are expecting their first child together. The news broke on January 1, during a joint Instagram post featuring several photos that revealed Stone’s pregnancy.

The couple captioned their post with the phrase, “New year, new addition,” alongside images that included ultrasound photos and a baby onesie that read, “Baby Love Spring 2026.” In the pictures, Love and Stone matched in white T-shirts and blue jeans, with a playful display of Stone holding her unbuttoned jeans to showcase her growing belly.

Stone, a professional volleyball player, first met Love when he was a rookie with the Packers in 2020. The couple got engaged in June 2024 while on a trip to Tuscany. They married in California in June 2025 and have shared glimpses of their love story on social media, often showing their playful side.

This season, Love has showcased his skills on the field, throwing for over 3,381 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, he is expected to sit out the final regular-season game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 2 to prepare for the playoffs.

Stone, who plays for the San Diego Mojo in the Pro Volleyball Federation, was named an All-Star in 2025. Her father, Ron Stone, had a notable career playing 13 seasons in the NFL. The couple’s journey together continues as they prepare to welcome their first child.