Sports
Packers’ Josh Jacobs Limited in Practice with Ankle Injury
Green Bay, WI – Packers running back Josh Jacobs was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
Despite the setback, Jacobs has made an impact on the field. In the first two games of the season, he has amassed 150 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 42 carries. He also made a reception for four yards.
Jacobs’s performance comes after nearly a week of rest since the Packers’ victory against the Washington Commanders last Thursday. However, he was unable to participate fully in practice as the team prepares for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
As the Packers’ ground game has struggled this season, Jacobs’s health will be crucial for the team’s offensive strategy moving forward.
Recent Posts
- Suzan Lamens Upsets Top 20 Player in Seoul Quarterfinals
- Matteo Berrettini Set for Hangzhou Open Comeback
- Actor Sean Kaufman Reflects on Breakout Role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
- Korea Open Tennis Championships Set to Begin in Seoul
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss