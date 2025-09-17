Packers’ Josh Jacobs Limited in Practice with Ankle Injury

Green Bay, WI – Packers running back Josh Jacobs was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Despite the setback, Jacobs has made an impact on the field. In the first two games of the season, he has amassed 150 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on 42 carries. He also made a reception for four yards.

Jacobs’s performance comes after nearly a week of rest since the Packers’ victory against the Washington Commanders last Thursday. However, he was unable to participate fully in practice as the team prepares for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

As the Packers’ ground game has struggled this season, Jacobs’s health will be crucial for the team’s offensive strategy moving forward.