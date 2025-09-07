Sports
Packers Kick Off Season Against Lions Amid New Faces and Game Changes
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will begin their 2025 NFL season on Sunday, September 7, against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
The Packers are welcoming a new quarterback, Jordan Love, and a group of talented players, including rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden. Golden was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, marking the first time in 23 years the Packers have picked a wide receiver in the first round.
“I just want to make a name for myself,” Golden said. He aims to fill the gap left by Davante Adams, who was traded in 2022.
Alongside him, the Packers have a strong defense bolstered by star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Love, despite a thumb injury, announced he’s ready to take on the Lions.
“The brace and the tape haven’t been limiting,” Love stated about his thumb injury sustained in preseason.
The game will also see key players like Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks dealing with injuries, while Christian Watson is set to miss at least four games due to his recovery from a torn ACL.
As for the broadcasts, Packers fans will navigate a complex network of channels and streaming services. In addition to local stations CBS and Fox, streaming options include Prime Video and Peacock.
“It can get exhausting to keep up with all these changes,” an NFL insider shared.
The game is crucial not only for season momentum but for setting the tone as the Packers integrate their new talent. Fans are eager to see how Love leads the team in this season opener.
As anticipation builds, Love expressed his excitement for the crowd’s energy. He remarked, “If Micah gets a sack on third down, the crowd is going to go crazy.”
Ultimately, the Packers’ preparation and the new dynamics in play will be on full display this Sunday.
