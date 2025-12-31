Packers Look to Add Trevon Diggs After Cowboys Release

Green Bay, WI — The Green Bay Packers are eyeing former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs after his recent release. Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl player, was let go on December 30, 2025, amid reported tensions with the Cowboys management.

Diggs has a connection with Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, who played for Dallas before being traded to Green Bay earlier this season. Parsons and Diggs share the same agent, which stirs speculation that Diggs could join the Packers as they aim for a postseason run.

If Diggs clears waivers, Green Bay might sign him for a minimal cost, which could be a low-risk move with high potential rewards. The Packers are currently limping towards the playoffs, having struggled with injuries in their secondary. Diggs, 27, could provide the help they need, especially after losing players like Nate Hobbs to injuries.

In the 2021 season, Diggs showcased his impressive skills with 11 interceptions, transforming into a formidable player. However, concerns linger about his recent performance following an ACL injury that significantly affected his game. His coverage grades have dropped, but he still possesses the ability to generate turnovers, something Green Bay’s secondary desperately needs.

The Packers’ current cornerbacks have combined for just one interception during the season, showcasing the urgent need for improvement in their defensive lineup.

While Diggs is not the same player since his injury, the Packers believe that reuniting him with Parsons might foster a better performance environment. The Cowboys’ decision to release him came after a disappointing final year with only modest contributions.

Compounding their injury troubles, Hobbs and Kamal Hadden faced injuries in the past game, intensifying the urgency for Green Bay to reinforce their cornerback depth. With only one game remaining in the regular season, claiming Diggs could give the Packers a crucial edge heading into the playoffs.

Diggs has expressed interest in joining a playoff team, and with the Packers locked in as the seventh seed, this could be an ideal fit for both sides. Moving swiftly to secure him before he becomes a free agent may be Green Bay’s best strategy.

With the opening for a veteran cornerback, the Packers hope to make the most out of Diggs’ potential and experience as they gear up for the Wild Card round.