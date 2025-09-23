Sports
Packers Lose Lead in Upset Loss to Browns: A Dramatic Finish
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers suffered an unexpected defeat on Sunday, losing to the Cleveland Browns 10-7 at FirstEnergy Stadium. After two weeks of impressive performances, the Packers couldn’t secure the win, marking a disappointing start to their season.
Coach Matt LaFleur’s team had a 94% chance of winning midway through the fourth quarter, but a series of errors allowed the Browns to mount a comeback. Key among those was a blocked field goal attempt that proved crucial in the game’s final moments.
Despite dominating in the first half, the Packers struggled to maintain their momentum. Quarterback Jordan Love, who had previously shown great form, was pressured significantly, leading to his first interception of the season late in the fourth quarter.
The combination of injuries, particularly on the offensive line, hampered Green Bay’s performance. Starting right tackle was sidelined early due to an oblique injury, further disrupting the team’s efforts to capitalize on their early advantages.
On the other side of the field, Browns rookie kicker Andre Szmyt made a 55-yard field goal as time expired, sealing the game for Cleveland and delivering a devastating blow to the Packers’ ambitions.
Reflecting on the loss, LaFleur emphasized the need for discipline and focus moving forward. “The goal is to go 1-0 every week,” he said. “We need to reassess and improve on what we did wrong today.”
As the Packers look ahead, they will need to regroup quickly to avoid further setbacks in a competitive NFC North.
