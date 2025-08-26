Packers Make Roster Cuts Ahead of 53-Man Deadline

Green Bay, Wisconsin – The Green Bay Packers are finalizing roster decisions as they approach the deadline to trim their team to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur are utilizing insights from training camp, joint practices, and preseason games.

Among the notable cuts, the team is releasing second-year cornerback Kalen King for the second consecutive year. King played primarily in the slot during summer practices. He joins Corey Ballentine as players cut from the cornerback position, paving the way for younger players like Bo Melton and Kamal Hadden.

Veteran cornerback Ballentine was brought back during training camp, adding depth for the defense and special teams, but his release opens opportunities for younger talent. Another surprising cut is quarterback Sean Clifford, who competed with Taylor Elgersma for the third-string quarterback role.

Other players released include offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, running back Amar Johnson, and receivers Will Sheppard and Isaiah Neyor. The cuts indicate a deeper strategy in player allocation, especially in positions like receiver where the team is already strong.

Additionally, the Packers have announced the release of veteran return man Mecole Hardman and rookie quarterback Taylor Elgersma. Elgersma, born in Canada, had shown potential but did not secure a permanent spot on the roster.

Another significant cut is linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was expected to play a key role on special teams and as a rotational linebacker. Poor performance during preseason may have influenced his release.

The Packers’ adjustments come as they also traded for offensive lineman Darian Kinnard from the Eagles, a strategic move to enhance their offensive line depth. Kinnard is expected to join the active roster, pending a successful physical examination.

The team can begin building its practice squad after the waiver claims conclude on Wednesday. Coach LaFleur plans for the players to practice later this week as they prepare for their upcoming opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7.