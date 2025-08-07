Packers’ McKinney Aims to Return for Season Opener Despite Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Xavier McKinney, the All-Pro safety for the Green Bay Packers, may not participate in training camp or the preseason due to a calf injury he aggravated this week. Despite this, McKinney is confident he will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

“Obviously glad that we caught it when we caught it, so just kind of trying to take it slow and then the build-up, obviously,” McKinney said during a press conference on Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But I’ll be ready when it’s time to go, for sure.”

The injury is causing him to miss training camp and the three preseason games. McKinney has played 37 consecutive games counting the postseason and is determined to keep that streak alive.

Last season, McKinney had a standout year, earning All-Pro honors after leading the Packers’ defense with eight interceptions and recording 88 tackles. His performance helped the Packers reach the playoffs again, though they lost in the NFC Wild Card Round.

McKinney signed a four-year, $67 million contract as a free agent from the New York Giants last year. He expressed optimism about returning to the field, noting the injury was a minor issue that has lingered. “It was just something like just lingering a little bit over time, and that’s really all it really was,” he said.

In addition to McKinney, cornerback Nate Hobbs underwent knee surgery last week but is also expected to return for the season opener. With both players sidelined, 2024 fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo may have to step up in practice and during the preseason. Oladapo played sparingly in his rookie season, registering seven tackles.

McKinney, who turns 27 on Friday, remains a key player for the Packers as they seek success in the upcoming 2025 season.