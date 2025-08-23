Packers Nixon Praises Rookie Golden, Sees Promotion for Bullard

Green Bay, Wisconsin – Keisean Nixon, the Packers’ top cornerback, expressed high hopes for rookie receiver Matthew Golden and fellow defensive back Javon Bullard as the team gears up for the 2025 season. Nixon has faced Golden, the team’s first-round pick, in summer training sessions, where their on-field battles have earned the rookie valuable respect.

Nixon described Golden as a player with remarkable skills. “He plays with intensity and has really strong hands,” Nixon said after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s why he was drafted in the first round. He is solid at the catch point and has impressive upper body strength. I think he’ll have a fantastic year.” During that same practice, Golden caught a long touchdown pass against the first-team defense, showcasing his abilities as he prepares for the regular season.

As the summer progresses, Nixon also noted the significant growth of Bullard, a second-round pick from 2024, particularly in his versatility. Nixon remarked, “I think Bull’s taken a huge step this offseason. He’s improved not just playing nickel but also safety, and he communicates better now. He’s showing a lot of growth.” Bullard has been primarily playing in the slot, but with injuries affecting starters Xavier McKinney and Zayne Anderson, he has also shifted to safety.

Nixon’s confidence extends beyond his teammates; he is eager to contribute in various capacities, including kick returning. “I never let anyone put me in a box,” he said. Nixon’s journey from an undrafted free agent to an All-Pro kickoff returner and now as the team’s first corner has bolstered his confidence. “I know my skills and my ability. I did it last year, and I’ll continue to do it this season,” he added.

The Packers are looking to Nixon to cover their opponent’s top receivers. Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “I’ve probably been slept on my whole career. My resume is going to speak for itself.” With preseason activities leading to potential roster changes, the Packers are optimistic about their young players, especially if they can elevate their performance this season.