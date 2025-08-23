Packers Prepare for Final Preseason Game Against Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their final preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. With roster cuts looming, players on the bubble are in a race against time to secure their spots. General manager Brian Gutekunst emphasizes the importance of performance in these exhibition games.

As the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players approaches, the team is evaluating who may make the initial cut. Notably, backup quarterback Malik Willis appears safe, while Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma may find themselves on the practice squad.

Injuries are also a concern for Green Bay, particularly for running back MarShawn Lloyd. He may be placed on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after four games. For now, Brooks and Wilson will help fill in many needs at the position.

The wide receiver situation remains fluid, especially with Christian Watson‘s expected return. Despite injuries to other players, Gutekunst may opt to keep both Mecole Hardman and Malik Heath on the roster.

At tight end, Ben Sims might secure a spot as the fourth option due to his contributions on special teams. The offensive line, however, has raised concerns with many backups struggling, leaving Kadeem Telfort as a strong contender for the last spot.

Defensively, Kingsley Enagbare has solidified his place on the roster, whereas Nazir Stackhouse’s performance has been quieter recently. On the cornerback front, Bo Melton‘s transition has been impressive and he has a strong chance of making the team.

The final roster will be a mix of established players and those who have shown promise in preseason games. With the cutdown looming, all eyes will be on Saturday’s game for final impressions.