Sports
Packers’ Quarterback Race Heats Up as Camp Nears End
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love will start as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, with Malik Willis as the backup. However, the competition for the third quarterback spot is heating up between Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma.
Head Coach Matt LaFleur is seeking a player who can effectively command the offense and has potential for development. “You want to see that level of consistency within every position, but particularly the quarterback position,” LaFleur said.
Clifford, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, has a solid grasp of the playbook, while Elgersma, who comes from Canadian college football, presents a more raw talent.
During their recent game against the Colts, Elgersma completed 7 of 11 passes for 109 yards, while Clifford only went 1 for 4 but led a game-winning drive. “I believe I’m a winner and, when I’m given the opportunity, I’ll make the most of it,” said Clifford.
Clifford’s experience and recent performance have shown him to be a strong leader, particularly when guiding younger teammates. Quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion praised his ability to command the offense. “He really speaks to Sean’s approach and his understanding of our system,” Mannion noted.
As training camp concludes, general manager Brian Gutekunst faces a tough decision between the reliability of Clifford and the potential of Elgersma. Both players want to prove their value. Elgersma stated, “What can I do today to showcase I’m getting better?” as he prepares for upcoming practices and games.
With just one week left in camp, including a joint practice with the Seahawks on Thursday and a preseason finale Saturday, time is running out for both quarterbacks to make their case for that third spot.
