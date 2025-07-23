Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced their national revenue sharing increased to $432.6 million per team on Wednesday, just days before President Mark Murphy‘s retirement.

This report shows substantial growth from the previous fiscal year, when the revenue was $402.3 million, marking the first time it topped $400 million per team.

"I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and by the league office’s ability to generate revenue," Murphy said. The Packers are required to reveal their financial report as the only publicly owned team in the NFL.

With over $13 billion shared among the league’s 32 teams, the Packers’ national revenue accounts for about 60% of their total revenue, primarily driven by growth in national TV deals and an increased focus on streaming services.

The team’s profits from operations rose from $60.1 million to $83.7 million this year, aided by hosting an additional regular-season home game. Local revenue also saw an increase from $251.8 million to $286.4 million.

The Packers’ corporate reserve fund grew to $579 million, providing financial stability as the team cannot accept private equity investments. Approximately 5,204,615 shares are owned by 539,029 shareholders. However, no one can own more than 200,000 shares, ensuring no single person can control the team.

<p“We don’t have a deep-pocketed wealthy owner so that’s one of the things we’ve tried to do over the years is to build up the corporate reserve fund,” Murphy noted.

Murphy will present these figures at the annual shareholder meeting on Friday at Lambeau Field, marking a significant transition as he steps down after years of leadership.