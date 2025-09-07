Packers’ Roster Changes Ahead of Week 1 Highlight Player Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tom Silverstein, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, recently released his rankings for the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 53-man roster. This annual ranking evaluates players based on their current value to the team rather than their potential future contributions.

This year, several players saw notable changes in their rankings. Second-year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had the most significant jump, rising 22 spots from No. 30 to No. 8. Cooper impressed last year, earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team and receiving NFL defensive rookie of the month honors twice.

Three more players made double-digit leaps: defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. moved up 18 spots from No. 50 to No. 32, cornerback Carrington Valentine also jumped 18 places from No. 36 to No. 18, and quarterback Malik Willis rose 17 slots from No. 48 to No. 31. In total, 23 players experienced an increase in value.

Conversely, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks faced the largest drop, falling 20 spots from No. 9 to No. 29. Last year, he had the most significant rise in rankings, going up 35 spots from No. 44 to No. 9. He was affected by injuries and questions about his performance consistency.

Additionally, cornerback Bo Melton dropped 14 spots from No. 28 to No. 42. This drop aligns with his transition from wide receiver to cornerback. Tight end Luke Musgrave slipped 12 spots from No. 21 to No. 33. Overall, 12 players saw a decrease in their value, while two remained unchanged.

As the Packers prepare for the new season, they have introduced 16 new names to the roster. This shift arises from trades, including a significant deal with the Dallas Cowboys for linebacker Micah Parsons, as general manager Brian Gutekunst aims to bolster the team’s defensive strength.

In his analysis, Silverstein noted expectations for improvement from quarterback Jordan Love, who showed promise despite a difficult season last year. With several offensive changes, the Packers’ prospects for a successful season hinge on key player contributions and consistent performance.