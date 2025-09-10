Packers Sign WR Christian Watson to $13.25 Million Extension

Green Bay, WI — The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension with wide receiver Christian Watson, according to his agent. This extension keeps Watson under contract through the 2026 season.

Watson, 26, currently remains on the physically unable to perform list after he tore his ACL last season. However, he is expected to return to the field at some point this year.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an optimistic update on Watson’s recovery during a media session after organized team activities (OTAs). “Christian is doing outstanding. I would say he’s ahead of schedule,” LaFleur said.

The former second-round draft pick out of North Dakota State was selected by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Before his injury, Watson played in 14 games during the 2024 season, making 29 receptions for 620 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

With the new extension, Watson enters the final year of his original four-year, $9.24 million rookie contract, which included a signing bonus of $3.9 million.

Fans and analysts alike will be monitoring Watson’s recovery closely, as he is a key player for the Packers moving forward.