Packers Sign Desmond Ridder to Practice Squad Ahead of Season Finale

Green Bay, Wisconsin – The Green Bay Packers have signed former quarterback Desmond Ridder to their 16-man practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero. The move comes as the Packers face injuries at the quarterback position and prepare for their postseason run.

Ridder, 26, has had a tumultuous career since being traded by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 offseason. After being a third-round pick in 2022, he started 17 games over two seasons in Atlanta, amassing 3,544 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2024 and traded Ridder to the Vikings in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore.

This season, Ridder’s journey took him through various teams, including the Vikings, where he made brief appearances on the 53-man roster and practice squad. He was cut from the Vikings at the beginning of December but has now landed with another NFC North team.

Pelissero reported that Ridder could be elevated by the Packers for their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers are currently locked into the No. 7 seed, planning to rest quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis. Love is currently in concussion protocol, while Willis is nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder.

The Packers have another quarterback, Clayton Tune, on the practice squad, and he may be promoted to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Tune was recently elevated for last Saturday night’s loss to the Vikings after Willis aggravated his shoulder injury.

Throughout his NFL career, Ridder has played in 25 games with 18 starts. He last started in 2024. Ridder has completed 63.6 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 82.6.

If Tune is signed to the 53-man roster and takes the start on Sunday, Ridder may serve as the emergency backup against the Vikings.