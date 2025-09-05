Packers Trade for Star Linebacker Micah Parsons Unleashes Fan Excitement

Green Bay, Wisconsin — The Green Bay Packers made headlines on August 28, 2025, by trading for star linebacker Micah Parsons, marking a significant shift in their defensive strategy. This blockbuster trade has generated waves of excitement among fans and players alike.

The trade became a hot topic after Packers media personality Kay Adams posed a question to players about the prospect of playing with Parsons, who was seeking a trade from the Dallas Cowboys. Players voiced interest, with Packers quarterback Jordan Love among those intrigued by the idea.

In a bizarre twist, a fan named Nico Cuevas promised to get a tattoo of Kay Adams if she helped facilitate the trade. After the deal was finalized, Cuevas proudly revealed his tattoo, which features Adams wearing a cheesehead hat alongside the phrase “Kay did it.”

“I actually cannot,” Adams tweeted in response to the tattoo reveal on September 2, 2025. Fans weighed in, calling the tattoo “flattering.” Adams humorously agreed, stating, “I mean, I look gorgeous, yes.”

Parsons, who initially requested a trade on August 1, was traded in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. The deal culminated in Parsons signing a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers.

Drafted 12th overall by the Cowboys in 2021, Parsons quickly made a name for himself with impressive stats, including 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles across his first four seasons. He earned Pro Bowl honors each year and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Now, entering the competitive NFC North, Parsons will face his former team, the Cowboys, in Week 4 of the 2025 season, adding further drama to his transition to Green Bay.