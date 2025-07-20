Pacquiao Family Reunites in Las Vegas After Four Years Apart

Las Vegas, NV – Jinkee Pacquiao expressed immense joy on July 16, 2025, as her family reunited in Las Vegas for the first time in four years. Jinkee shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram account, showcasing her husband, Manny Pacquiao, and their five children: Jimuel, Michael, Mary, Queenie, and Israel.

In her post, Jinkee reflected on the significance of the reunion, writing, “Four years later, and together again at last. Our hearts are full. Every family reunion is a chapter in our story. This one is extra special after four years.”

Jinkee, visibly moved, continued her message with gratitude. “I am in tears while writing this caption. I cried out of joy and thankfulness to God for making my family complete again,” she said. She emphasized a mother’s wish to have all her children together, expressing her appreciation with, “Thank you Lord Jesus for everything!”

The reunion comes just days before Manny’s anticipated match against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19. After a four-year retirement, Manny is making a comeback, adding excitement to the family’s gathering.

While in Las Vegas, the Pacquiao family shared the occasion with Jimuel, who has been training in the U.S. for his boxing career, and Mary, who recently moved to London for her studies. Michael, the family’s second son, has entered politics in General Santos City.

Describing her emotions, Jinkee added in Bisaya, “I was really crying out of joy and deep gratitude to God that my family is complete. That’s the wish of any mother—to have all her children together.”

The family celebration not only marks reunification but also signifies a pivotal time for Manny as he steps back into the boxing ring, showcasing resilience and determination.