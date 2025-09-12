Sports
Padel Takes Center Stage at Hudson Yards During US Open
New York, NY — Amid the excitement of the US Open tennis tournament, Hudson Yards became the venue for a lively exhibition match hosted by Reserve Padel on Saturday, Sept. 6. The event featured two-time US Open champion Patrick Rafter taking on former world No. 1 Juan Martín Díaz in front of an enthusiastic audience.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who serves as chairman of the Reserve Cup, gained significant attention as he watched the match courtside. Known for his love of padel, Butler engaged with fans who cheered him on to join the players on the court. He later paired with Reserve founder and CEO Wayne Boich to play a few rallies, much to the delight of the crowd.
Actor Owen Wilson also added to the celebrity presence. He had played with Díaz the previous day, spending over an hour on the court. Wilson’s involvement highlights the growing appeal of padel among famous personalities from both the sports and entertainment industries.
The guest list for the event was star-studded, including former Boston Celtics co-owner Jim Pallotta, current co-owner Bruce Beal, Equinox Group executive Harvey Spevak, and TV personality Bianca Peters. Notably, NHL legend Tie Domi was a lively presence on the sidelines, joking with Butler about possibly beating him at padel, which brought laughter from fans nearby.
This exhibition at Reserve Padel contributes to the sport’s rising popularity in the US, showcasing the club’s ability to attract a diverse array of spectators. As more celebrities embrace padel, it is poised to establish itself as one of the fastest-growing racket sports in the country.
