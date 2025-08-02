Padma Lakshmi Shows Off Hot Pink Bikini in the Hamptons

HAMPTONS, NY — Padma Lakshmi, the 54-year-old host of “Taste the Nation,” recently flaunted her figure in a hot pink string bikini while enjoying a summer vacation in the Hamptons. The images, shared Thursday on social media, captured her striking pose against a backdrop of the ocean.

In a series of photos, Lakshmi was also seen snuggling with a chihuahua as the sun set behind her, showcasing her long, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. Her caption was simple, featuring just a sunshine emoji.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise her appearance. One follower remarked, “Wow Padma, love it!” while another praised her as a “golden goddess of the endless summer.” A third fan echoed this sentiment, saying, “Padma just gets better as the years go by. Flawless!”

Recently, Lakshmi revealed that her bra size increased significantly as she approached middle age, going from a 34C to a 36DD. She spoke candidly about this change, mentioning that many women also experience similar bodily transformations. “Nobody told me that your boobs get huge,” she reflected in a recent interview.

According to Lakshmi, while her body changed, she wanted to continue feeling confident and beautiful. “We want to look great as we age,” she shared. Her adventurous spirit was evident as she embraced her evolving self without wanting to revert to her youthful appearance.

In a separate conversation with Page Six Style, Lakshmi stated, “I’m more confident now, physically and otherwise, and I would never go back to my 20s, even if it meant having a different body. I look okay now!” Her honesty about aging and self-acceptance resonated with many fans.

Lakshmi also launched a lingerie line designed with women of all sizes in mind, highlighting her focus on comfort and support while maintaining style. “I hope this collection makes you feel good,” she said. She encouraged women to embrace their bodies and treat themselves with kindness as they transition through life.

As she continues her vacation, Lakshmi appears to be relishing the moment, demonstrating that confidence and beauty can shine at any age.