Padraig Harrington to Hit Ceremonial Tee Shot at Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Padraig Harrington will hit the ceremonial tee shot at this year’s Open Championship on Thursday. The 53-year-old golfer, who recently won the U.S. Senior Open, expressed his thoughts about returning to the prestigious event.

“I definitely feel like I can win an Open Championship,” Harrington said. However, he acknowledged the challenge of winning this particular one. “I have to play with what I have tomorrow,” he continued, emphasizing the need to cultivate a winning mindset.

Harrington, who prefers not to label himself as a ceremonial golfer, accepted the honorary position with humility. “I’ll put that aside to have the honor,” he told reporters at Royal Portrush, where he recognizes the emotional significance of the moment for himself and his homeland.

The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland for the second time since Harrington’s back-to-back victories in 2007 and 2008. This year’s event is expected to attract significant crowds, with over a million fans applying for tickets.

<p"The crowds that turn out here are phenomenal," Harrington said, noting that the excitement surrounding the event only adds to the overall experience.

Harrington will tee off at 6:35 am on Thursday alongside two playing partners, with the full draw to be announced on Tuesday. As the only Irish winner at Portrush in 2019, he understands the stakes and hopes for another memorable championship.

Reflecting on his journey as a golfer, Harrington mentioned the importance of balancing competition with enjoyment. “As you get older, you make more of an effort to enjoy it,” he said. “I certainly enjoy these weeks and meeting friends I haven’t seen for a while.” His perspective epitomizes a blend of competitiveness and gratitude as he returns to a place filled with memories and expectations.