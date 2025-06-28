Padraig Harrington and Roger Maltbie Clash at US Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Padraig Harrington, a three-time major champion, found himself in a heated exchange with NBC golf analyst Roger Maltbie during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. The incident centered around golf etiquette and was caught on video.

The confrontation began when Harrington expressed frustration over Maltbie’s decision not to assist in searching for a lost ball belonging to Harrington’s group. “Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball,” Harrington stated, his annoyance apparent.

Maltbie, a former PGA Tour winner and seasoned analyst, stood his ground. “I understand, but I have a company that pays me,” he replied, emphasizing his role as a reporter rather than a player. The two continued their discussion, with Harrington insisting on proper sportsmanship and Maltbie defending his position.

Despite the escalating tension, Harrington’s caddie, Ronan Flood, stepped in to mediate, but the disagreement remained unresolved. Maltbie later asserted that he believed Harrington was “dead wrong” for expecting help. “I’m not a player,” he reminded Harrington.

Ultimately, the two separated without a clear resolution. On a positive note for Harrington, he maintained his competitive edge, entering the weekend tied for first place with Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby at six-under-par 134, despite the earlier drama.

The U.S. Senior Open is a significant event on the Champions Tour, but not typically known for such altercations. Harrington’s outburst revealed the passion players have for golf etiquette, even in high-pressure situations.