Padres Adjust Lineup as Laureano Rests Against Giants

San Diego, CA – Ramón Laureano will not play as the Padres face the Giants in San Francisco on Monday. This marks the first time Laureano is out of the lineup since the trade deadline, with Gavin Sheets taking his place in left field.

Sheets, batting seventh, has struggled recently, hitting only .125 since the All-Star break. His previous game as a designated hitter resulted in no hits, although he did walk once. The Padres acquired both Laureano and Ryan O’Hearn at the trade deadline, with Sheets aiming to find consistency in his at-bats.

“I’m still figuring out my role,” Sheets said. “I just need to stay comfortable and keep contributing.” His history with Giants starter Logan Webb likely influenced the decision, as Sheets has five hits against him, while Laureano has struggled with an 0-for-7 record.

Laureano is available off the bench after batting .133 in his last four games. Meanwhile, the Padres welcome Luis Arraez back to first base and Ryan O’Hearn continues to serve as the designated hitter. Newcomer Freddy Fermin will catch Yu Darvish, who has faced challenges since returning from injury, holding a 1-3 record and a 6.51 ERA.

Giants’ ace Logan Webb enters the game with a solid 3.24 ERA and has allowed only two runs in his last 11⅔ innings. This matchup sees the Padres, currently 66-52, competing for the National League wild-card spot, while the Giants stand at 59-59 and seeking a playoff berth.

“It’s crucial for us to keep winning,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt. “We have to stay focused and aggressive.” The Padres aim to improve their standing in the NL West, now just two games behind the division leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers.