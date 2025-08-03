Sports
Padres Aim for Playoffs as Trade Deadline Approaches
SAN DIEGO, California — The San Diego Padres, currently with a record of 60-49, are gearing up for a crucial stretch as the MLB trade deadline approaches. With just a few days left before the deadline on Thursday, the Padres are eyeing a potential playoff berth.
The Padres have won five straight games and are just three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They also hold a 3½ game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild-card spot.
In the recent four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, pitcher Nick Pivetta showcased his talent, maintaining a strong 2.81 earned run average while winning six consecutive games at home this season.
As the trade deadline looms, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller is in a favorable position. The depth of the Padres’ bullpen has been a key asset, allowing him to either buy or sell effectively without sacrificing future talent. The team’s excellent performance has made their bullpen one of the best in baseball, ranking first in ERA and left-on-base percentage.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, have opted to sell off assets as they sit 10 games behind the division leader. They moved closer Ryan Helsley and set-up man Phil Maton in anticipation of a rebuilding phase.
Injuries have also played a role in roster adjustments. For the Padres, RHP Michael King is set to make a rehabilitation start this weekend. Meanwhile, outfielder Lars Nootbaar has commenced a rehab assignment as he attempts to return from a left costochondral sprain for the Cardinals.
As both teams look to solidify their standings, fans eagerly await the trades that will shape their rosters for the remainder of the season.
