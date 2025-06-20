Padres Attempt to Avoid Sweep Against Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles, CA — The San Diego Padres (39-34) face the LA Dodgers (46-29) in the final game of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers currently lead the season series against the Padres 5-1. San Diego hopes to avoid a sweep after suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat on Wednesday night. In that game, the Padres managed to tie the game in the ninth inning, but Dodgers catcher Will Smith hit a walk-off solo homer to clinch the victory.

Despite the loss, the Padres showcased strong batting with seven hits, including doubles from Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, and Bryce Johnson. The Dodgers also registered seven hits, capped by Smith’s dramatic home run. Dalton Rushing had a notable game too, hitting a double and going 1-for-2.

The upcoming game will see San Diego’s Ryan Bergert (1-0, 3.50 ERA) take the mound against LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-5, 2.64 ERA). Bergert is making his fourth start after allowing 11 hits and 8 walks with 16 strikeouts across 19 1/3 innings. Yamamoto, in his 15th start, has put together impressive statistics with a 1.09 WHIP and a strong strikeout rate.

Betting lines show the Padres at +200 on the moneyline, signalling potential value for bold bettors as they look to break their losing streak.

As the series wraps up, the Padres will be eager to turn the tide, especially with elements working in their favor, including past performances where they have shown resilience after consecutive losses. The game will be crucial as both teams continue to highlight their capabilities in a competitive National League West division.

In the Dodgers’ last 10 games, the total has gone Over in 7 instances, and with both offenses firing, bettors should watch for potential fireworks in this matchup.