Sports
Padres’ Bogaerts Hits Injured List; Twins Set for Homestand
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Xander Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot. Bogaerts sustained the injury when he fouled a ball off his foot in a game against the Seattle Mariners.
Bogaerts has been a key player for the Padres this season, participating in 131 of the team’s 134 games and recording a career-high 20 steals. The Padres currently sit in second place in the NL West and are preparing for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
The Twins recently concluded a six-game road trip, finishing with a 2-4 record, including a close 9-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Minnesota, which has not won a series in its last five attempts, is looking to improve its standing as they start a seven-game homestand.
Meanwhile, the Padres hold a 75-59 record, having achieved a 15-10 record so far in August. Third baseman Manny Machado leads the team with 21 home runs and 78 RBIs this season. Outfielder Ramón Laureano has also made a significant impact, hitting .315 with six home runs since joining the Padres following a trade with Baltimore.
The Twins, with a current record of 60-73, hope to turn their fortunes around with rookie second baseman Luke Keaschall performing impressively, sporting a .337 batting average and reaching base safely in 25 of his first 27 games.
The first game of the series against the Padres is scheduled for Friday at 7:10 PM, featuring Twins pitcher Nestor Cortes against the Padres’ Zebby Matthews.
