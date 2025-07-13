Padres’ Bogaerts Hits Three, Aids Narrow Win Over Phillies

SAN DIEGO, CA — Xander Bogaerts helped secure a 4-2 victory for the San Diego Padres over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. The win marked the Padres’ sixth consecutive game in which they had four or fewer hits, demonstrating their strong pitching and defense.

Bogaerts has been on a hitting streak, recording three three-hit games in the past 13 contests and batting .383 during this stretch. Despite this surge, the shortstop has only one extra-base hit in his last 10 games, which remains a concern for the team.

The Padres maintained their grip on the game with excellent defense, highlighted by outfield plays from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill, who made crucial catches to rob home runs. Padres manager Mike Shildt commented on the team’s resilience in tight matchups, saying, “Winning a 1-0 game is hard to do. You’ve got to play a lot of good baseball to do it.” The Padres are known for their close games, having won the most 1-0 contests in the majors this season, showcasing their defensive skills.

Merrill, despite his recent struggles at the plate, noted the importance of his defensive contributions, stating, “I have to do something with my glove. It’s always like that.” In fact, Merrill had made multiple critical catches, including one in the eighth inning that preserved the lead.

Luis Arraez scored the winning run with a home run in the seventh inning, his only hit of the night. His approach was calculated, as he mentioned, “If he throws me cutter or fastball, I try to hit a fly ball to right field and maybe I hit a homer.” Arraez’s ability to capitalize on his opportunities was crucial to the Padres’ success in a game where they left 13 men on base.

Shildt expressed pride in his team’s ability to execute under pressure, emphasizing the need to win all aspects of the game. “In close ball games, we have to continue to consistently win every single aspect of the game,” he said.

The Padres are currently 49-42 this season, with significant challenges ahead as they strive to improve their offensive production. As Shildt noted, “This is no way to live. It is no way to win,” emphasizing the necessity of better hitting performances as they approach the postseason.