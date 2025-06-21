Sports
Padres Designate Outfielder Jason Heyward for Assignment
San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres announced Saturday that they have designated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment. This move was made ahead of their game against the Kansas City Royals.
Heyward had been struggling this season, recording a .494 OPS over 34 games with 85 at-bats. He also spent time on the injured list twice, most recently dealing with a strained left oblique.
The decision to designate Heyward comes as the Padres activated right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the 60-day injured list. To facilitate this change, righty Sean Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.
A well-known name in MLB, Heyward has had a career spanning 16 seasons. After being drafted 14th overall by the Atlanta Braves in 2007, he debuted in 2010 and had a strong start, finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. His journey included successful stints with teams like the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs, where he won a World Series in 2016.
The Padres signed Heyward during the offseason as part of several veteran acquisitions. However, with his release, it appears A.J. Preller, the Padres’ president of baseball operations, is likely pursuing additional outfield options as the trade deadline approaches.
Heyward’s performance had declined significantly during his time with Chicago, where he hit .245 across seven seasons. He had a brief resurgence with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 but struggled again in 2024 before returning to free agency and signing with the Padres.
While the Padres look to fill the gap left by Heyward, they currently have players Tyler Wade, Brandon Lockridge, and Bryce Johnson sharing duties in left field. The team is eager to make further trades to improve their roster.
As for Heyward, it is uncertain if he will be claimed off waivers as he navigates his recovery. His experience and talent may still appeal to a team in need of an outfielder.
