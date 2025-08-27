Padres and Dodgers Players Adjust Roles Ahead of Playoffs

San Diego, CA — The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are adjusting player roles as they approach the postseason. In a recent acquisition, the Padres added pitcher Mason Miller, who expressed his willingness to support the team in any capacity. “I’m here to do anything to help the team,” he said, though this versatility might impact his salary arbitration this offseason.

Miller has made two save attempts since joining the Padres, securing one and adding four holds. He contrasted his current team’s performance with his previous club, the Oakland Athletics, which has maintained a perfect record in save opportunities since his departure. “It is valuable to be part of a winning team,” he noted.

Despite the emphasis on saves in arbitration, Miller remains focused on his role in the team. “Just worry about performing and helping us win games,” he quoted the Padres organization. General Manager A.J. Preller has a history of avoiding arbitration hearings, indicated that the pressure might not be as heavy for players.

Another reliever, Robert Suarez, who may also enter free agency soon, affirmed he would accept any role to assist the team. First baseman Ryan O’Hearn, also a potential free agent, echoed this sentiment, expressing optimism about his future if the team succeeds in the playoffs.

O’Hearn had initially anticipated being traded to several teams but ended up with the Padres, overcoming his uncertainty. He remarked, “If I go to the playoffs and World Series, I figure I’ll be fine in free agency.”

Outfielder Ramón Laureano, another recent acquisition, remarked on the surprise of being traded alongside O’Hearn, branding it as a “crazy” decision.

As for the Dodgers, they recently managed to avoid a weekend sweep against the Padres, winning 8-2. Mookie Betts, facing struggles earlier this season, acknowledged, “My season’s kind of over,” but has shown improvement recently, boosting his average significantly.

Betts has also excelled on defense, maintaining a notable position among shortstops in terms of Defensive Runs Saved. The Dodgers anticipate the return of several injured players, which could enhance their lineup throughout the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, rookie infielder Alex Freeland has made a significant impact since his return from Triple-A, impressing manager Dave Roberts with his performances, including hitting home runs against the Padres. Freeland now finds himself under pressure to continue producing for a competitive Dodgers team.