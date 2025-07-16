Padres and Dodgers Rivalry Intensifies as All-Star Game Shines Light on Tatis

San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres have had a fiercely competitive first half of the 2025 season, highlighted by an intense 11-day period featuring seven matchups against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This stretch amplified the already intense rivalry between the two teams.

During the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith expressed his admiration for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. Smith highlighted Tatis’s dedication, saying, “He’s giving 100 percent every time he goes out there, which is cool.”

Despite Tatis experiencing a slump during May and part of June, where he batted just .214, Smith acknowledged that when Tatis plays at his peak, he is exceptional. “When he’s on, he’s better than anybody almost,” Smith stated. “Everybody is human here. We all have slumps. We all have years we’re not performing at our best. I don’t know his stats currently, but he deserves to be here.”

Currently, Tatis boasts a slash line of .269/.366/.451 with an OPS of .817, which is 28 percent above the league average with an OPS+ of 128. He is also tied for the sixth-highest Win Probability Added score of 2.4 in the National League, reflecting his crucial contributions during games.

Beyond his impressive offensive statistics, Tatis is a standout defender. He has an Outs Above Average ranking of nine, placing him in the 97th percentile in Major League Baseball. Additionally, his Arm Strength rating is in the 98th percentile, with an average throwing velocity of 95.8 mph.

Despite Tatis’s stellar performance, the Padres find themselves in second place in their division. However, they currently hold the third and final National League Wild Card spot. Tatis and his team remain ambitious and are not satisfied with their current position.