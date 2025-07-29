Padres Edge Mets 7-6 in Dramatic Walk-Off Victory

SAN DIEGO, California — Elías Díaz delivered a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a thrilling 7-6 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night. This hard-fought win ended the Mets’ seven-game winning streak.

Jose Iglesias, who reached on a bunt earlier in the inning, scored the winning run after a throwing error by Mets reliever Gregory Soto. Iglesias advanced to second thanks to a wild throw from shortstop Francisco Lindor. He later scored when Díaz hit a single to left-center field, sending the Padres into celebration.

The Mets had tied the game earlier in the ninth when Ronny Mauricio launched a solo homer off All-Star closer Robert Suarez, who was attempting to secure his league-leading 31st save.

Padres starter Dylan Cease faced a scary moment in the third inning when he was struck in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Francisco Lindor. Cease remained in the game after being checked by team trainers. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected shortly after for arguing a called third strike against Juan Soto.

New York initially built a commanding 5-1 lead in the fifth inning, highlighted by Mark Vientos’ first career grand slam. However, the Padres rallied back with five runs in the bottom of that same inning, thanks to seven hits and a walk, including a two-run homer by Luis Arraez that sent the ball soaring high off the right-field foul pole.

Key defensive plays included a spectacular catch by Fernando Tatis Jr., who robbed Vientos of a possible two-run homer earlier, adding to the drama of the game. This win marked the Padres’ fifth walk-off victory of the season.

Looking ahead, the Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.19 ERA) in the upcoming matchup, while the Padres have yet to announce their starting pitcher.