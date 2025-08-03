Sports
Padres Extend Win Streak with Victory Over Cardinals
Petco Park, San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0 on August 2, 2025, marking their sixth consecutive win. The game showcased a strong performance from Padres’ batter Willson Contreras, who hit a home run in the fifth inning.
Contreras connected on a pitch from Nick Pivetta, sending the ball 398 feet to left-center field. This home run was his 15th of the season and helped him achieve a total of 62 runs batted in (RBI). The Padres capitalized on errors from the Cardinals, with first baseman Contreras and third baseman Nolan Gorman committing crucial mistakes that allowed additional runs.
In addition to Contreras, Padres’ players Luis García and Ha-Seong Kim made significant contributions. García scored after a throwing error allowed him to advance to second base. Kim also added to the scoreline with a single that brought in another run. The final score reflected the Padres’ dominance on the field, backed by their solid pitching and hitting stats.
The attendance for the game was 44,933, a testament to the support for the Padres amidst their successful streak. Game time lasted just over two hours, ending at 1:40 PM local time. This victory places the Padres firmly in playoff contention.
With this win, the Padres continue to build momentum as they approach the latter part of the season, while the Cardinals struggle to find footing in the standings.
