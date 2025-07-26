Padres Eye Steven Kwan to Solve Left Field Dilemma

San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres are looking to fill their left field gap ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Recently, sports analyst Zachary Rymer predicted that the Padres might target Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Rymer noted in a recent article that the Padres have been eyeing Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran. However, the potential trade with Boston seems bleak as the Red Sox continue to compete. This makes Kwan a more appealing option for the Padres, who desperately need an upgrade in their outfield.

At 27 years old, Kwan is recognized as one of the top defensive left fielders in baseball. He boasts excellent hitting skills, rivaling the proficiency of stars like Luis Arraez. Bringing Kwan to San Diego would put two elite contact hitters at the top of the lineup, flanking well-known players such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

Kwan’s ability to play defense would significantly enhance the Padres’ outfield, which has struggled with consistency. If he were to join the team, San Diego’s defense could become a strong point, transforming their outfield into a virtually impenetrable area.

However, whether or not the Guardians are willing to part with Kwan remains uncertain. He has two more years of arbitration eligibility, making him a valuable asset for Cleveland. While the Guardians have expressed hesitation in trading him, they may listen to offers if teams present compelling packages.

Despite a willingness to trade prospects, San Diego faces challenges in meeting Cleveland’s demands. The Guardians are unlikely to move Kwan without a substantial return, which may include top prospect resources from the Padres.

As the trade deadline approaches, Padres’ management must decide how aggressively they want to pursue Kwan and if they are prepared to make a significant deal to strengthen their roster.