Padres Face Off Against Nationals Amid Struggles and Injuries

WASHINGTON — The San Diego Padres (52-54) are set to face the Washington Nationals (38-58) in a crucial three-game series starting Friday. The Padres are currently 5½ games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and hold the National League’s third wild-card spot, just a half-game ahead of the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres recently won two of three games against the Nationals last month at Petco Park. However, the Nationals are struggling significantly, sitting 17 games out of their division lead and facing a tough road ahead.

Manny Machado, star third baseman for the Padres, expressed confidence in his team, indicating that there is still potential for improvement. “We played our worst ball so far,” Machado said after the All-Star game. “So the best is yet to come.”

The Padres have faced challenges this season, including performances from their pitchers and offensive struggles. Despite having the second-lowest ERA in the majors at 3.20, the team ranks 25th in runs scored per game. Padres hitters have begun to make strides recently, although their overall inconsistency is a concern as they approach the second half of the season.

The starting rotation for the upcoming series will feature Padres’ pitcher Dylan Cease, who is struggling with a 4.88 ERA this season and is coming off a run of poor performances. Meanwhile, Nationals starter Michael Soroka is making a return to the mound after an injury-riddled career, bringing his 5.35 ERA to the matchup.

Looking towards the weekend, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish is also expected to improve after previously missing significant time due to elbow issues. This series against the Nationals presents an opportunity for the Padres to bolster their position in the wild-card race.

The Padres’ management acknowledges the need for their players, particularly their offensive core, to step up as they aim for a playoff berth. “We’ve all got to string some good at-bats together as a group,” Machado emphasized, highlighting the team’s focus on collective improvement. As the Padres work to solidify their playoff hopes, the upcoming games against the Nationals could prove pivotal.