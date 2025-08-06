Padres face Diamondbacks in pivotal NL West showdown at Chase Field

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Wednesday at Chase Field for the second game of a three-game series. The first pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Padres enter the game as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while the Diamondbacks are the underdogs with +121 odds to win. San Diego is also favored on the run line with a -1.5 spread, offering +110 odds. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Both teams have had a rollercoaster season. The Padres’ record stands at 7-3 in their last ten games, averaging 4.9 runs per game. They have hit 7 home runs this season, with an earned run average (ERA) of 3.07 and a strikeout rate of 8.5 per nine innings.

In contrast, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-6 in their last ten with an average of only 2.6 runs per game. Their ERA is 4.29, and they have also hit 8 home runs.

One key player to watch for the Padres is Yu Darvish, who recently had a stellar performance with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings against the Mets. He will be looking to maintain that momentum tonight. Darvish’s performance could be crucial, especially as he aims to surpass his strikeout total of 4.5.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson, who has struggled this season with a 5.11 ERA. The team is also dealing with potential issues in their bullpen, which currently ranks 26th in the majors with a 4.82 ERA.

The odds suggest that the Padres are likely to emerge victorious in this divisional showdown, as they look to close the gap on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.