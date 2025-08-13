Padres Face Giants in Crucial NL West Clash Tonight

San Francisco, CA – The San Diego Padres (67-52) are set to clash with the San Francisco Giants (59-60) at Oracle Park tonight, August 12, 2025, with first pitch at 9:45 PM EDT. Nestor Cortes will start for the Padres against Robbie Ray from the Giants.

The Padres aim to continue their three-game winning streak after defeating the Giants in the series opener, while San Francisco looks to break their three-game losing streak. San Diego is 12-3 over their last 15 games and is just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Tonight’s matchup will feature a significant pitching duel. Cortes is known for limiting opponents’ success against him, boasting a high groundball rate on his pitches. On the other hand, Robbie Ray has had challenges with walks but brings a strong strikeout presence against batters. The Giants, ranked 23rd in runs scored this season, will have their work cut out as they face the Padres’ formidable lineup.

Betting models give the Giants a slight edge, predicting a 54.9% chance to win based on factors like recent performance and injuries. The Padres have shown strong profitability against the spread this season, making them an intriguing bet for tonight’s game.

Both teams have different histories against various pitching styles, which could affect performance. The Giants struggle against left-handers, ranking lowest in batting average in the league when facing them this season.

Fans can follow this matchup closely through NBC Sports, which will provide real-time updates on the game, enabling viewers not to miss a moment of the action.