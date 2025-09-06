Padres Face Rockies Amid Struggles and Player Injuries

San Diego, CA — The San Diego Padres, currently at 76 wins and 64 losses, are facing a challenging stretch as they prepare to play the Colorado Rockies this weekend. The Padres have lost four consecutive games, including eight of their last 10, but remain just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division.

Despite their recent struggles, the Padres are still in the wild-card race, trailing the Chicago Cubs by four games for the top wild-card spot. They are only one game ahead of the New York Mets, who currently occupy the third wild-card position. The Padres have performed well against the Rockies this season, winning five of six matchups so far, including two of three games in Denver.

The Rockies, with a dismal record of 39 wins and 101 losses, hold the worst record in Major League Baseball. They are the first team to be officially eliminated from postseason contention. The Rockies have endured a tough season, including a manager change, having fired Bud Black after a poor start. Under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, the team has a record of 32 wins and 68 losses.

On Friday, Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta, who has 13 wins and a 2.84 ERA, will take the mound. Pivetta leads the team with an 11-3 record when pitching after a loss. He last faced the Rockies in May, where he allowed six runs in four innings at Coors Field. Rockies’ pitcher Kyle Freeland, with a 3-14 record and a 5.41 ERA, will start as well after being ejected from his last game.

This weekend also marks the potential for the Padres to utilize Randy Vásquez, who is being considered for a starting spot after a recent stint on the paternity list. Diaz’s teammate Dylan Cease, with a record of 6-11 and a 4.81 ERA, will pitch Sunday.

In terms of injuries, the Padres have faced major setbacks. RHP Jason Adam is out for the season due to surgery on a ruptured left quad tendon. SS Xander Bogaerts is hoping to return before the end of the season from a foot injury. Meanwhile, the Rockies are missing several players, including DH Kris Bryant and INF Thairo Estrada, both of whom are on the 60-day injured list.