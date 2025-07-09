San Diego, California – As the MLB trade deadline approaches, speculation surrounds how teams view Padres first baseman Luis Arraez. Known for his elite contact hitting, Arraez has the lowest strikeout rate in baseball, sitting at just 2.3 percent.

According to Padres insider Lin, Arraez’s value may not be reciprocated by other teams. “It doesn’t seem likely,” Lin said regarding a potential trade. “Most other teams already don’t value him as much as the Padres do.” Despite this, teammates and coaches recognize his talent.

“I’m taking him on any of my teams any year, any time, especially as a teammate and a friend,” said superstar center fielder Jackson Merrill. “He’s unbelievable.”

Manager Mike Shildt also praised Arraez’s influence on the team, stating, “His energy, his passion, his dedication, his preparation are all very elite. They’re very elite. He’s rising our tide.”

Pitcher Joe Musgrove offered a unique perspective on Arraez’s hitting style. “I know the singles hitter isn’t really valued as much in this game, but as a starting pitcher, it’s exhausting facing guys like that. It adds pitches to your outing,” Musgrove explained. “So, although it might not provide the instant runs that slug does, I feel like it’s extremely valuable.”

While Arraez stands out in the league, it may ultimately benefit the Padres that other teams undervalue his contributions. His capability to get on base and sustain innings reflects his importance in the team dynamic.