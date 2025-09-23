Padres Make Roster Adjustments Ahead of Key Game Against Brewers

San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres made significant roster changes ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on September 22, 2025. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed that outfielder Ramón Laureano will take a day off, with Fernando Tatis Jr. also missing from the lineup due to health concerns.

Shildt explained the situation during a pre-game press conference, stating, “We’re getting [Tatis] checked out. His absence is for a reason, while Laureano is just ready for a break after being ridden pretty hard this season.” Laureano has performed notably, boasting an .858 OPS over 129 games combined between Baltimore and San Diego, with a .271 batting average, nine home runs, and 30 RBIs in 47 games with the Padres.

Laureano’s last absence from the lineup was on August 11, when he only played in the final three innings. Since then, his performance has dipped slightly, hitting .143 over the past two weeks. In his place, Bryce Johnson will start in left field, with Luis Arraez taking the lead-off position at first base and Ryan O’Hearn starting in right field for the third time since joining the team.

The Padres will also have Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop as Xander Bogaerts receives a recovery day. Bogaerts has been on the injured list with a left foot fracture and is expected to be activated soon, following a successful workout that impressed Shildt.

Xander’s absence has contributed to the Padres’ mixed results, having gone 10-12 since his injury. Shildt expressed optimism about Bogaerts’ recovery, saying, “Before batting practice, he went through quite a workout, and really looked good. Unless something unfortunate happens, we expect him to be in there tomorrow.”

On the pitching side, right-hander David Morgan, who has been on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, may return as early as September 23 after completing a successful bullpen session and live batting practice. In contrast, the Padres plan to face Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who boasts a career-high 17 wins this season.

Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta will take the mound against Peralta. Pivetta has been inconsistent, allowing runs in previous outings, notably having a 9.95 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

Despite struggles, the Padres remain close to clinching a wild-card spot. Their upcoming performance against the Brewers could be a pivotal moment in their playoff journey.