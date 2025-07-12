Padres Manager Faces Offense Challenges Amid Recent Loss

San Diego, CA — Padres manager Mike Shildt‘s decision to pinch-hit for catcher Martín Maldonado in the fifth inning during a game against the Diamondbacks has sparked conversations about the team’s offensive struggles. This was Shildt’s third such move for Maldonado in the past 17 games. With Maldonado hitting just .179 this season, Shildt felt it was necessary to try to boost the team’s chances of winning.

The Padres found themselves down five runs with two outs and a runner on base. Shildt turned to Trenton Brooks, who had shown potential with four hard-hit balls in his previous at-bats before the matchup. Shildt said, “Brooksy is swinging the bat, and it allows us to get him in there and take a shot at it.”

However, this situation raises questions about the Padres’ overall offense, especially as the catching position has faced significant struggles. Competitive batting averages from other players seem to emphasize the challenges coming from the catching spot.

Maldonado will soon turn 39, and while he has matched his previous season’s home run total, his performance has warranted debate. His strikeout rate reached 36%, nearly double his on-base percentage of 22%. The Padres are actively looking for a catcher to improve offensive depth before the July 31 trade deadline.

With frustration evident within the organization, Shildt has options like Luis Campusano, who recently excelled in Triple-A, hitting a home run and a double. Despite some concerns regarding Campusano’s defense, he has shown he could contribute offensively at the major league level.

“We have to find a better solution,” Shildt acknowledged. “It cannot be sustainable with our current production behind the plate.” The trade market appears to be limited as well, adding to the urgency for the Padres.

On another front, pitcher Joe Musgrove, returning from Tommy John surgery, threw off the mound in the bullpen and reported positive progress. “I feel great right now,” he stated after the session, indicating he aims to pitch out of the bullpen by October. This news provides a glimmer of hope as the Padres navigate their current challenges.

With their recent games showing mixed results, the Padres continue to grapple with their offensive woes. As their struggles persist, the organization faces critical decisions regarding player trades and lineup adjustments to improve their chances for the season.