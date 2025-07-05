Padres Nostalgia: Reflecting on the 1998 Championship Run

San Diego, California — With the return of Bruce Bochy and recent struggles, many Padres fans are looking back to brighter days. A glance at July 1998 brings fond memories of a talented Padres team that had a unique camaraderie and struck a chord with fans.

“We had so much fun,” said Dave Stewart, Thursday, as he reminisced about that Padres squad. Unlike many teams before, the ‘98 Padres didn’t need to convince themselves they could compete. They finished the season with 98 wins and claimed the National League pennant.

Stewart, now the pitching coach, noted the mutual respect among players remains strong. “We didn’t have any bad characters on that team,” he said. “We had a bunch of winning-type players.” Bochy, then in his fourth season as manager, cultivated a relaxed atmosphere amidst immense pressure to secure public funding for a new downtown ballpark.

“His communication and relationship with his players was unlike any that I ever witnessed,” Stewart added, praising Bochy’s authentic approach and baseball knowledge. “When you have that type of relationship with your players, they will give you the best they’ve got every day.”

By mid-season, the ‘98 Padres stood at 55-31, leading the NL West and getting ready for their first playoff run in 12 years. They recently celebrated a victory featuring notable contributions from pitcher Joey Hamilton and key home runs from Steve Finley and Carlos Hernandez.

One memorable moment came when Tony Gwynn drew three walks in a single game—a feat he would only replicate six more times in his 20-year career. In the ninth inning, Bochy strategically placed Ruben Rivera in right field for defense. Known for his speed, Rivera’s major league career was marred by his struggles against pitches inside.

Bochy trusted Rivera throughout the season as Gwynn battled injuries, which paid off as Gwynn managed over 500 plate appearances. A significant addition to the team was Jim Leyritz, brought in through a trade. Leyritz delivered crucial moments, including a bases-loaded walk in a pressure game against Houston’s Randy Johnson during the playoffs.

The 1998 Padres stood out not just for their talent but for making tenacity an integral part of their identity. By September, the team had pushed their record to an impressive 41 games above .500, marking the franchise’s best season.

Despite the nostalgia, the current Padres are in the midst of their strongest playoff contention in years. Managing their sixth consecutive season in pursuit of success, manager Mike Shildt enjoys a favorable record against Bochy. Today’s game features fresh talent, with stars like Shohei Ohtani taking center stage.

Reflecting on the past doesn’t diminish the present, as the Padres continue to carve their legacy in the ever-competitive world of baseball.