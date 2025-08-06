Padres Option JP Sears After Rough Debut Against Cardinals

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres have optioned left-handed pitcher JP Sears to Triple-A El Paso just one day after a challenging debut with the team. The Padres acquired Sears from the Oakland Athletics at last week’s trade deadline, along with reliever Mason Miller, in exchange for highly regarded shortstop Leo De Vries and other prospects.

Sears, 29, struggled in his first outing for the Padres, giving up five runs on 10 hits, including a home run, over five innings in a 6-2 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. This performance extended his record to 7-10 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts this season. Following his debut, the Padres recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds to take his place on the active roster.

This quick demotion of Sears appears to be a strategic reaction to his poor performance and the team’s pressing need for better pitching as they push for a playoff spot. With Sears sent down, the Padres’ rotation has been temporarily reduced to four pitchers: Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, and fellow acquisition Nestor Cortes.

Despite Sears’s past success as a reliable starter for the A’s, this abrupt reassignment raises questions about his immediate future with the Padres. Team management appears to be fine-tuning their pitching staff amid a tight playoff race, and some speculate that Sears’s optioning could signify a larger shakeup within the team.

With the need for stability in the rotation, the Padres are closely monitoring the return of pitcher Michael King, who is currently on a rehabilitation assignment following an injury. His return could align with the team’s adjustments, emphasizing their commitment to securing a playoff position.