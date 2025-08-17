Padres Prepare for High-Stakes Series Against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, California — The San Diego Padres are gearing up for a critical three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. The matchup is important for both teams as they compete for the top spot in the National League West.

The Padres enter this series with a one-game lead in the division, a dramatic turnaround after trailing by nine games earlier this season. Their recent success includes a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, where they limited their opponents to just three runs over three games.

All-Star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. expressed confidence in his team’s chances, stating, “It’s in our hands now. We just have to take it game by game.” Tatis has been a crucial player, contributing with key hits and fostering a competitive spirit within the lineup.

The Dodgers, led by shortstop Mookie Betts, are coming off a disappointing stretch. Betts downplayed the significance of the upcoming series, saying, “It’s big but it kind of is what it is. We have to just play our game and not try to be too high or low about it.” This attitude might reflect the pressure following their recent four-game losing streak, which included being swept by the Los Angeles Angels.

Additionally, the game will see the Padres missing pitcher Michael King, who has been placed on the injured list due to left knee inflammation. King’s absence leaves a gap in the Padres’ rotation, but they remain optimistic, having adjusted well to challenges this season.

While the Dodgers currently lead the season series 5-2, recent performance trends suggest the Padres are poised to make a strong push. Both teams understand the importance of this series, as it could shape their playoff chances significantly.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium, with fans on both sides expecting an intense matchup full of playoff implications.