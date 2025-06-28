Padres Seek Offensive Spark as All-Star Break Approaches

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The San Diego Padres are grappling with offensive woes as they near the All-Star break, looking to their top players for a much-needed turnaround.

“I don’t lose any sleep,” manager Mike Shildt said on Monday when asked about the performance of the team’s top four batters — Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. “And I know they’re gamers. They’re only going to be better in the second half.”

Despite high expectations, the core four have struggled. Machado, although hitting .295 this season, has recently gone 2-for-22 and is batting .214 with runners in scoring position over the last 39 games. His performance remains critical, especially as he heads to the All-Star game.

Merrill has faced injury setbacks, missing 31 games but is hitting .298 with a .353 on-base percentage. The Padres are counting on him and the rest of the lineup to regain their hitting prowess.

Tatis has also had a tumultuous season, with overall numbers that disguise an average performance in the last eight weeks. He is hitting only .206 during that stretch, causing concern for the Padres’ playoff hopes.

Last night marked the midpoint of the season, revealing a concerning trend. The Padres have one of the worst offensive records in the league, especially evident in their 14-25 record when scoring three runs or fewer. In contrast, they are 30-12 when scoring four or more runs, indicating the urgency to improve their offensive output.

Shildt noted that the team is well aware of these challenges. “We have a top-10 pitching staff but a bottom-10 offense,” he said. “That’s something we must address, especially with the trade deadline approaching.”

Compounding the issue, the Padres face two left-handed pitchers this weekend, both of whom have previously stifled their lineup. Xander Bogaerts acknowledged the gravity of the situation: “We had a nice run last year, but sometimes chips have to fall into place,” he said.

Meanwhile, pitching woes continue, with Dylan Cease struggling to find consistency. His last outing included a 93-pitch performance that raised questions about his ability to contribute in the remaining season. “It really is executing. If I execute consistently, I won’t give up three or four runs,” Cease stated.

Yu Darvish is expected to return to the mound soon, which could provide a much-needed boost. However, the priority remains the lineup’s ability to score runs. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Padres must rally as they head into the second half of the season.