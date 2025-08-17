Padres Surge Past Dodgers, Claim First Place in NL West

San Diego, California — The San Diego Padres have made a stunning turnaround in the National League West standings. As of August 15, 2025, they sit in first place for the first time since 2010, having pulled ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have dominated the division for over a decade.

Since July 4, the Padres have posted a remarkable 23-12 record, while the Dodgers have slumped to 12-21 during the same stretch. This stretch of games has led to a stunning 10-game swing in the standings, shifting the dynamics of the long-standing rivalry.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado acknowledged the team’s recent success, attributing much of it to new teammates acquired at the trade deadline. “We weren’t really looking up at that point,” Machado said about the Padres’ earlier struggles. “We were just trying to get back in the win column.”

Since the trade deadline on July 31, the Padres have dropped only three of their last 12 games, significantly bolstered by new acquisitions. While the team’s farm system now ranks as the weakest in the majors, Machado believes these new players have been critical in the wins. “They’ve won us some games… Our lineup is a lot different now,” he said.

The upcoming two-week stretch will see the Padres and Dodgers face each other six times in ten games, heightening the stakes in their long-running rivalry. Recently, tensions escalated between the two clubs, culminating in hit-by-pitches and heated confrontations during their last meeting.

The Padres enter the series marching off a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, while the Dodgers have been struggling after a recent sweep by the Los Angeles Angels. The series is set to be a crucial battleground in determining playoff positioning, as fans anticipate intense matchups filled with competitive spirit.