Pafos FC Set for Champions League Debut Against Olympiacos

Piraeus, Greece – Pafos FC, a Cypriot football club, will make its Champions League debut on Wednesday, just 11 years after its formation. The club stunned fans last season by advancing to the last 16 of the Conference League and winning its first league title.

This season, Pafos achieved a remarkable feat by successfully progressing through three rounds of qualifying matches. They are one of only two teams, alongside Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan, to make their Champions League debut this year.

To reach this stage, Pafos overcame formidable opponents including Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv, and Red Star Belgrade in the qualifying rounds. Their reward includes a challenging league phase featuring eight matches, starting with an away game against Olympiacos in Greece.

Former Brazil and Chelsea defender David Luiz, who joined Pafos in August, expressed his excitement about the club’s historic achievement. “Everybody was in ecstasy,” he told BBC Sport. “Nobody expected us to be in the Champions League this season. I’m very happy to be here.”

Pafos FC was established in 2014 after a merger between two local clubs. They struggled initially but saw significant changes following a 2017 takeover by Russian businessman Roman Dubov. Since then, the club has grown from a second-tier team to a formidable presence in Cypriot football.

Cypriot journalist Andreas Odysseos noted that the club underwent many changes before finding success. “Total Sport Investment have transformed the club, 100%,” he explained. “It was a team that struggled to stay in the top division.”

A key factor in Pafos’s recent success is their current manager, Juan Carlos Carcedo, who took over in June 2023. His leadership helped the club secure its maiden trophy, the 2023-24 Cypriot Cup. Under his guidance, they also won the Cypriot league last season.

Pafos clinched their Champions League spot in dramatic fashion, with Brazilian winger Jaja scoring an 89th-minute equalizer against Crvena Zvezda to secure their place in the league phase. The significance of this qualification was not lost on the Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides, a Pafos fan who celebrated joyfully at the match.

David Luiz, who has made two substitute appearances since joining, emphasized the importance of this tournament for Pafos. “Nobody expected many things from us in the Champions League, but I think we can do something special,” he said.

As Pafos prepares for their first game against Olympiacos, they aim to prove themselves on a bigger stage. Despite their underdog status, the team is optimistic about making a mark in this prestigious competition.

“It’s going to be a big opportunity for us to show our qualities for the world,” Luiz stated.