Paige Bueckers Claims WNBA Rookie of the Year Honors

DALLAS, Texas – Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings has been awarded the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year title, securing 70 out of 72 votes in a ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The announcement was made by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Despite the Wings finishing the season with a 10-34 record, tied for last place in the league, Bueckers’ individual performance shone brightly. The former UConn star averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 36 games, along with collecting 3.9 rebounds. She concluded her rookie season with a standout game against the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 24 points and contributing eight rebounds and seven assists in a 97-76 victory.

Bueckers’ remarkable season included surpassing the 20-point mark in 17 games, totaling 692 points, which ranks highly in WNBA rookie history. Notably, she set a single-game rookie record with 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks last month, shooting 17-of-21 from the field.

This award holds significant meaning for Bueckers, who faced multiple injuries during her college career yet continued to chase her dreams. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed optimism for the Wings’ future, drawing inspiration from NBA star Stephen Curry‘s words about perseverance during tough times.

Enthusiastically confident in her team’s potential, Bueckers stated, “I remember Steph Curry, before the Warriors became the Warriors, tweeted, ‘Just stick with us… we’re gonna figure it out.’ That’s the message.” Her Rookie of the Year win marks the beginning of what fans hope will be a bright and fruitful career in the WNBA.