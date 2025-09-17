Sports
Paige Bueckers Named 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year
NEW YORK — Paige Bueckers was named the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday, the league announced. Bueckers, who was the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, received 70 of 72 first-place votes from a media panel, making her the seventh former UConn player to win this award.
Bueckers had a stellar season with the Dallas Wings, starting all 36 games and averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. She recorded the most points among all WNBA rookies, with a total of 692 points, and was the only player to rank in the top 10 for points, assists, and steals.
Her standout moment came on August 20, when she scored 44 points against the Mercury, breaking the single-game rookie scoring record. Bueckers shot 81% from the field in that game, making 17 of her 21 shots.
The Wings finished the season with a 10-30 record and missed the playoffs, but Bueckers’ individual success shone through. She joined a prestigious group of UConn alums, including Diana Taurasi (2004) and Maya Moore (2011), who have also claimed the Rookie of the Year title.
The Rookie of the Year award has been awarded since 1998, the WNBA’s second year, and Bueckers is the 16th No. 1 overall pick to receive this honor.
