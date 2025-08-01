Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark

Dallas, TX – Paige Bueckers and her team are gearing up for a crucial game tonight as they face the Indiana Fever. The Fever are led by star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been a standout this season.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds per game in her 13 appearances with the Fever this season. However, injuries have sidelined her for half of Indiana’s season, and she has not played since July 15. Clark also missed the All-Star Game in Indianapolis due to her injury.

Coach Stephanie White expressed her concerns about the league’s demanding schedule, stating, “I always think the WNBA season is like this sprint marathon. You see more injuries when you don’t have a chance to recover. This is a league-wide, collective issue.” She noted that different circumstances surrounding travel and game schedules contribute to player injuries.

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever have managed to win their last three games, demonstrating their ability to adapt without their key player. With playoffs approaching, the team is careful not to rush Clark back from her injury.

The game between the Wings and the Fever is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action through WingsGameday as the 2025 season continues.