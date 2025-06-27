Paige Bueckers Shines Despite Dallas Wings’ Struggles

Dallas, Texas — As the 2025 WNBA season unfolds, the Dallas Wings find themselves struggling in the win column following a major offseason makeover. Despite the team’s challenges, rookie Paige Bueckers is quietly carving out one of the finest debut seasons in league history.

Drafted first overall, Bueckers has quickly translated her UConn success to the professional level, averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 assists, ranking in the top 15 in the league. Her teammate, All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale, praised Bueckers’ ability to handle the pressures of being a rookie point guard in a tough league.

Bueckers’ confidence shines as she operates around the midrange, executing smooth jumpers that defenders struggle to contest. With 58.2% accuracy on midrange attempts, she has attempted 31.4% of her shots from that zone, a significant increase compared to the league average.

Defenses collapse around her, opening opportunities for her teammates. Nearly half of Bueckers’ assists come from setting up 3-point shooters. She has recorded double-digit assists for three different teammates and is well on her way to becoming one of only two rookies in WNBA history to average over 15 points and five assists.

<pAlthough her 3-point shooting is below the league average, Bueckers’ overall impact on the game persists. Her standout performance came recently against the Phoenix Mercury, where she scored 35 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, demonstrating her ability to shine under pressure.

Even in losing efforts, Bueckers received validation from opposing teams. Mercury All-Star Alyssa Thomas acknowledged Bueckers’ talent, saying she has great control of the game and a bright future ahead.

On the defensive end, Bueckers sits in the top 20 for blocks and steals, showcasing impactful skill. With the Wings currently finding a rhythm, having won three of their last five, Bueckers appears determined to improve in clutch situations. Executing in crunch time remains a work in progress as she has not converted her field-goal attempts well in the final moments of tight games.

Despite some challenges, her performance indicates the potential for greatness, as she continues to lead her team in scoring and assists.