Paige DeSorbo Finds Love Again After Craig Conover Split

New York, NY — Paige DeSorbo, star of Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’ has reportedly moved on with a new relationship after her recent split from Craig Conover.

According to a source for Us Weekly, DeSorbo has been dating Joe D’Amelio, a marketing executive at Klutch Sports Group, for some time. “It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy,” the insider noted.

DeSorbo, 32, announced her split from Conover, 36, in December 2024 after three years of dating. She revealed that the breakup occurred during Thanksgiving weekend in November 2024. While she and Conover had built a captivating romance, DeSorbo is now focused on her new relationship.

The source shared that D’Amelio has already met DeSorbo’s family, and they approve of him. “Joe is a breath of fresh air for her. He’s calm, grounded and much more low-key, which is exactly what Paige needed,” the insider stated.

Earlier this month, photos surfaced of DeSorbo and D’Amelio holding hands while strolling through Capri, Italy. Fans also speculated that D’Amelio was the mystery man who accompanied DeSorbo to a Philadelphia Eagles game earlier this year.

While neither DeSorbo nor D’Amelio have publicly confirmed their relationship status, the source insists it’s more than just a fling. “It’s a different kind of relationship, and Paige is embracing that. She is having a lot of fun,” they said.

DeSorbo continues to navigate this new chapter in her life while reflecting on her past. She recently expressed her feelings about ending her relationship with Conover on her podcast, ‘Giggly Squad,’ stating, “I have so much love and respect for Craig. I will remain the biggest fan of him.”